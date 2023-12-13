Brookshire Brothers Latest Indie to Team With eGrowcery

Powered by eGrowcery, Brookshire Brothers' personal-shopping experts will hand-select products, with the new e-commerce platform continuing to support the two-way conversation between shopper and customer to ensure easy interaction.

Regional grocery store chain Brookshire Brothers has become the latest independent retailer to deploy digital tools from eGrowcery, the developer of an e-commerce platform for grocers, for its online ordering and fulfillment operations. The transition to the seamless new platform will occur on Jan. 1, 2024.

Among the enhanced features that shoppers can expect from the Brookshire Anywhere program are integrated coupon clipping and redemption, complex promotions, and various consumer-facing aesthetic improvements. Further, Brookshire Brothers will implement a more efficient picking and fulfillment technology suite. The new tech is expected to save the grocer labor time and money through eGrowcery’s unique, fully integrated fulfillment approach.

“The eGrowcery platform offers a deeper integration with the systems and strategies that we go to market with every day,” said Brookshire Brothers CEO and President John Alston. “The customer will benefit from being able to use digital coupons and navigate promotional savings, while our store team optimizes the picking process to help save time and money.”

Employing eGrowcery, Brookshire Brothers can offer the kind of friendly, personalized service that it strives to provide for its in-store and online customers. Personal-shopping experts will hand-select products, and the new e-commerce platform will continue to support the two-way conversation between shopper and customer to ensure easy interaction.

“eGrowcery is honored to work with the great team at Brookshire Brothers,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery, whose white-label, SaaS-based e-commerce solution is available both in the United States and abroad. “We are committed to providing their team with a comprehensive and scalable digital solution today, but also look forward to partnering in developing new features to continually improve shopper adoption rates and basket size growth. Our ‘Team Grow’ is committed to their success as much as they are our own.”

The company also works with such independent grocers as Gala Foods, Doc’s Food Store, Hitchcock’s, La Bonita, Mackenthun’s and Rouses Markets. Other companies offering e-commerce solutions tailored to indies include NRS, Grocerist and DoorDash.

Lufkin, Texas-based Brookshire Brothers is a 100% employee-owned grocery store chain that operates nearly 120 locations in Texas and Louisiana.