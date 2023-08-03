Mackenthun's Boosts Customer Engagement With eGrowcery

Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, a multi-store operator in Minnesota known for its customer service and quality perishable departments, is upgrading the e-commerce experience for its shoppers through eGrowcery, an e-commerce platform developer for grocers.

Family-owned and -operated since 1917, Mackenthun's Fine Foods has stores located in Waconia, Lonsdale and Montgomery. Although the more than 100-year-old retailer has proven successful in winning communities over with its departments and services, the grocer also wanted to better compete online.

Mackenthun’s decided to move from another platform provider to take advantage of eGrowcery's customized search functions, integrated prepared food and catering, time-saving fulfillment approach, fully integrated loyalty experience and client support – or as what the company calls, its “Team Grow.”

“We were looking to dramatically upgrade our digital offering to customers who want a quick and easy shopping experience. On the back end, we needed a partner that addressed all of our communications issues and provided us with a single point of contact who could quickly answer all of our questions. eGrowcery is giving us all of this and more,” said Jessa Theis, co-owner of Mackenthun’s.

eGrowcery, which operates both in the United States and abroad, is a white-label, SaaS based e-commerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience.

“Mackenthun’s is a great example of a retailer that sees the value of a comprehensive solution for their e-commerce needs. We are committed to providing Mackenthun’s and all of our clients the technology and best practices to compete and win online," said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Birmingham, Mich.-based eGrowcery.

Last month, eGrowcery teamed with Food Network Angels, a 501(c)3 charity dedicated to feeding underserved families in southwest Ohio, to provide needy customers with an online ordering option. Food Network Angels is building a digital store that includes SNAP payment.