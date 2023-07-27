Kroger Grows Its Delivery Capabilities in Kentucky

The Kroger Co. has officially opened its latest spoke delivery facility in Independence, Ky. The new facility is located about 40 miles south of Kroger’s Monroe, Ohio, fulfillment center, and will service customers throughout Northern Kentucky and nearby Cincinnati.

Kroger's first Kentucky spoke facility opened in the city of Louisville last year. The grocer maintains 112 stores in the Bluegrass State, employing more than 19,000 associates. The commonwealth is also home to four manufacturing and distribution facilities that service the company, as well as a regional headquarters in Louisville. The new spoke facility has created nearly 100 full-time jobs.

[Read more: "Scaling With Personalization: Kroger’s Jody Kalmbach Keynotes GroceryTech"]

"We are thrilled to expand our offerings to Northern Kentucky and connect more customers to the Kroger Delivery shopping experience, which brings thousands of digital coupons, valuable fuel points and the freshest products including Our Brands, directly to customers' doors," said Rebekah Manis, senior director, Kroger delivery fulfillment centers. "Our customers are actively looking for ways to save, and Kroger Delivery offers a fresh, affordable and personalized shopping experience with zero-compromise on affordability, selection and convenience.”

Continued Manis: “Whether they are using the Kroger app or browsing our weekly ad at Kroger.com, customers can enjoy fresh, high-quality, affordable groceries delivered by best-in-class uniformed drivers."

In March, Kroger opened a customer fulfillment center in Aurora, Colo., to seamlessly deliver groceries and home essentials for customers across the region. The approximately 300,000-square-foot facility, located at 6125 North Jackson Gap Way in Aurora, provides delivery to customers up to 90 minutes away.

Kroger currently operates other customer fulfillment centers in Groveland, Fla.; Forest Park, Ga. (Atlanta); Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; Romulus, Mich. (Detroit); Frederick, Md.; and Dallas, with additional customer fulfillment centers slated for Phoenix; Cleveland; and Charlotte, N.C., as well as California, South Florida and the Northeast.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.