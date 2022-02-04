Brookshire Brothers Focuses on Future With New Stores, Real Estate

Texas grocer Brookshire Brothers has released plans for a new supermarket in Huntington, located on US-69. Construction will begin on the new store in early 2023 with a targeted opening date in the spring of 2024. The site will feature a convenience store and fuel center, with construction starting in early summer of 2022.

“We’re grateful for the incredible support that our customers in Huntington have shown us for decades and look forward to providing them with a brand new, up-to-date facility,” said President and CEO John Alston. “The addition of a fuel center and convenience store will provide the opportunity for us to offer more solutions to meet their everyday shopping needs.”

Approximately 10 miles away from Huntington, the grocer also acquired substantial real estate property in its own hometown of Lufkin. The acquisition consists of 26 acres located just off S. John Redditt Drive in Lufkin’s retail district. Brookshire Brothers is currently evaluating options for its optimal use.



Meanwhile, the grocer is getting ready to open the doors to a new location in Cuero, Texas, on March 2. Construction on the 42,000-square foot store began last spring to combine two vacant retail spaces along Highway 183.

“Cuero is a new community for us and everyone has been extremely welcoming. We’re excited about collaborating with local leadership, schools and residents to develop long-lasting relationships as we have across Texas and Louisiana for the last 100 years,” Alston said.

According to the company, Brookshire Brothers remains focused on investing millions of dollars into enhancing many of its existing locations, including stores in Smithville, Lumberton, Rusk, Jacksonville, Katy and Lufkin. A variety of renovations included major exterior facelifts, interior paint and flooring, updated signage and build-outs to host Brookshire Brothers’ curbside pickup and delivery service, Brookshire Brothers Anywhere.

The food retailer was recently recognized for its grocery e-commerce program in the 2nd Annual Rosie Awards, which honors local grocers across 12 categories for their e-commerce growth, operations efficiency and marketing innovation. Brookshire Brothers received the honor of “Retailer with the Most Out-of-the-Box Marketing Panels.”

Founded in 1921, Lufkin, Texas-based Brookshire Brothers has more than 6,000 employee owners, 100 grocery stores, 16 express stores, a central distribution center, 72 pharmacies, 87 fueling stations, four coffee shops and two event venues. The company is No. 71 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.