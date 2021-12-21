Rosie Honors Best-in-Class E-commerce Retailers

E-commerce platform Rosie recently recognized best-in-class grocery e-commerce programs in its 2nd Annual Rosie Awards. Local grocers were honored across 12 categories for their e-commerce growth, operations efficiency and marketing innovation to help drive increased profitability for their stores in 2021.

Rosie partners with independent grocers and their wholesalers to provide a fully customizable, branded e-commerce presence; delivery opportunities; omnichannel marketing; and deep data services to its customers.

“As more grocery shoppers recognize and transition to the convenience of e-commerce, we think it’s important to recognize retailers that have successfully extended their brand to online shopping,” said Dave Makar, chief customer officer at Ithaca, N.Y.-based Rosie. “This year’s Rosie Award winners are retailers who went above and beyond in their communities, elevated their mastery of the Rosie platform or found a creative way to promote their e-commerce program.”

This year’s winners included:

Yoke’s Fresh Market: Retailer with Highest Year Growth

Food Garden Market: Retailer with Highest Year Growth

Arteaga’s: Retailer with the Lowest Out-of-Stock Rate

Geissler’s Supermarket: Retailer with the Highest Customer Retention

Super 1 Foods: Retailer with the Best Labor Efficiency

Brookshire Brothers: Retailer with the Most Out-of-the-Box Marketing Panels

Dash’s Market: Retailer with the Most Creative Digital Campaigns

Stoke’s Market: Best New Retailer of 2021

Broulim’s Fresh Foods: Retailer with the Best Parking Lot Marketing

Susanville IGA: Retailer with the Best Local Presence

Stauffers of Kissel Hill: Retailer with the Most Employee Investment

Skyler Lamerman at Macey’s, Lehi, Utah: Personal Shopper with the Most Picked Orders

“At Brookshire Brothers, we try to take what is important to our shoppers in store and bring it to our online customer,” said Corry Lankford, director of e-commerce at Lufkin, Texas-based Brookshire Brothers, which is also No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. “Using Rosie’s collections and marketing panels, it was easy to make our online site an extension of our larger marketing plan. These tools bring impulse buying to your online platform.”

Earlier this year, Rosie completed a $10 million round of Series A funding, enabling the team to recruit talent to accelerate product development; introduce new tools to enhance the shopper and retailer experience; launch new products to provide a seamless omnichannel journey for shoppers at home, in-store or on-the-go; and further invest in monetization opportunities to increase retailer profitability. Two solutions that were developed as a result of this investment were introduced during September’s NGA (National Grocers Association) Show in Las Vegas. Rosie unveiled its Rosie Mobile — a white label, retailer-controlled mobile app — and Online SNAP Payments. Both solutions allow independent retailers to meet and exceed shopper expectations in how they purchase and pay for online groceries.