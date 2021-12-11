Rosie Hires 1st Chief Revenue Officer

E-commerce platform Rosie has appointed Merrick Rosner as its first chief revenue officer, effective Nov. 16.

Earlier this year, Rosie completed a $10 million round of Series A funding, enabling the team to introduce new tools to enhance the shopper and retailer experience; launch new products to provide a seamless omnichannel journey for shoppers at home, in-store or on the go; further invest in monetization opportunities to increase retailer profitability; and recruit the talent to accelerate product development.

As its newest talent, Rosner will oversee Rosie’s sales and business development efforts and help refine the pipeline from prospective to acquired business. Most recently, Merrick was the chief revenue officer at KeyMe, where he facilitated the growth of its self-service key duplication solution to nearly 5,000 locations with some of the country’s largest retailers. Rosner was previously VP of enterprise accounts at AppCard for five years, where he developed key independent grocery relationships with top wholesalers, retailers and leading technology partners, including Rosie.

“Merrick’s deep passion for and knowledge of the grocery industry made him the perfect candidate to grow our leadership team at Rosie,” said Nick Nickitas, founder and CEO of Ithaca, N.Y.-based Rosie. “In his time in the industry, Merrick has nurtured deep relationships with independent grocers and wholesalers. He also brings with him valuable experience working in tech with expertise in personalized rewards, loyalty, digital coupons and omnichannel integrations, which make him a strong asset to our team and partners.”

Rosie partners with leading independent grocers and their wholesalers to provide a fully customizable branded e-commerce presence, delivery opportunities, omnichannel marketing and deep data services.

During the recent NGA (National Grocers Association) Show in Las Vegas, Rosie unveiled two new solutions to improve independent grocers’ online offerings: Rosie Mobile, a white label, retailer-controlled mobile app, and Online SNAP Payments.