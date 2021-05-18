Rosie Hires CFO and SVP, Marketing

Hemingway joins Rosie as SVP, marketing, leading the team’s shopper and retailer retention and acquisition strategies, as well as overall branding. He has led innovation plans, driving alignment and allocation of resources to achieve revenue objectives for Fortune 100 brands. He was also responsible for launching the 1850 coffee brand for Folgers, leading brand strategy, commercialization, retail sell-in, and its $24 million advertising plan, including TV, digital, social and e-commerce, to achieve a top-10 CPG brand launch.

“Paul was a needle in a haystack," said Nickitas. "He brings 19 years of marketing experience working with notable brands at Kimberly-Clark, Abbott Laboratories, Wendy's, Coca-Cola and J.M. Smucker. We’re excited to apply his expertise launching brand, digital, social and traditional marketing strategies with Rosie’s vision to level the playing field so that leading local retailers can better compete with national chains and online marketplaces.”

The ability to recruit new talent like Finn and Hemingway was made possible by Rosie’s $10 million round of Series A financing earlier in the year. The funding is also enabling the team to introduce new tools to enhance the shopper and retailer experience; launch new products to provide a seamless omnichannel journey for shoppers at home, in-store or on the go; and further invest in monetization opportunities to increase retailer profitability.

Rosie teams with independent grocers and their wholesalers to provide e-commerce, delivery opportunities, omnichannel marketing and deep data services. Through strategic partnerships across the country, the company connects independent retailers with new customers through a fast, user-friendly e-commerce experience.