Rosie Ramps Up Team to Help Independent Grocers

By Abby Kleckler - 07/27/2020
L: Jonathan Kotenko, C: Heather Sandfod, R: Bret Conrad

Online grocery shopping platform Rosie has added three grocery veterans to its team to keep up after seeing a 900% increase in stores signed during COVID-19 versus pre-pandemic. Bret Conard is now SVP of data and integrations, Jonathan Kotenko is head of retailer support and Heather Sandford is head of onboarding. 

Conrad has over 20 years of experience in software development and professional services including careers at Levi Strauss, RCM Technologies and United HealthCare, as well as serving on the Retailer Owned Food Distributors and Associates (ROFDA) Advisory Council. He will scale Rosie’s proprietary data software along with overseeing the company’s deep roster of third party integrations

Kotenko joins from United Natural Foods Inc., where he managed technical support teams at UNFI, Supervalu and Unified Grocers. He will oversee a growing team of experienced support specialists who service hundreds of independent retailers representing thousands stores nationwide. 

Stafford most recently owned and operated The Piggery, an artisanal butcher in Ithaca, New York, and served as a food consultant in the wholesaler and distribution space. She will drive efficiencies and enhancements to the Rosie onboarding experience.

“We are so excited for Bret, Heather and Jonathan to join us during this dynamic period of growth,” said Nick Nickitas, CEO and co-founder at Rosie. “Each of these leaders bring diverse and valuable industry experience, elevating our operational capabilities alongside the evolving needs of our partners. Our mission is to help independent retailers win - and these strategic hires enable us to continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our partners as well as accelerate our innovation pipeline.”

Rosie has more than doubled its employee count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 

