Rosie Solves Independent Grocers' COVID-19 Needs

Online grocery shopping platform Rosie has seen huge demand increases during the coronavirus pandemic, doubling in company size since the beginning of March. Rosie says it has seen a 900% increase in stores signed during the pandemic versus before COVID-19.

The Rosie technology partners with independent grocers and their wholesalers to provide e-commerce, delivery opportunities, omnichannel marketing and deep data services. California-based Mar-Val Food Stores joined Rosie during the pandemic to implement online options across its 10-store chain.

“With online orders at an all time high, we appreciate guidance from the Rosie team every step of the way,” said Casey Rodacker, Mar-Val supervisor and buyer. “Their commitment to our success allows us to support our communities during this time.”

Nick Nickitas, co-founder and CEO of Rosie, was recognized with Progressive Grocer's 2019 GenNext Award, recognizing individuals under age 40 who are ahead of what's next in the grocery industry.

“Our rapid short-term growth is testament to the industry's response to COVID-19 and the need for online shopping,” said Nickitas. “Our retailers have spoken: ecommerce is no longer an added value but an expected necessity. In the coming weeks, we’re focused on strategically growing our team in a way that supports our various partners, and is key to fulfilling our mission.”

In February, Rosie teamed up with on-demand logistics platform DoorDash for grocery delivery, offering free services to seniors age 60 and older during the pandemic. Rosie also has partnerships with Associated Food Stores (AFS), Associated Grocers of New England, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), Bozzuto’s, CERTCO, C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Co.