Rosie Sets Itself Apart From Online Shopping Platforms

Rosie is setting itself apart from other online shopping companies like Instacart with the launch of its enhanced Shop e-commerce platform to offer independent grocers customization and personalized branding. This release marks the first phase of an all-new, leveled-up Rosie platform for desktop and mobile.

With Shop’s retailer merchandising capabilities, retailers have more control of their brand and their customers’ shopping experience. Independent grocers can manage the look and feel of their online store with marketing panels that allow for customizable copy and images to capitalize on seasonality and major events.

“Shop is exactly what our customers expect from us in terms of a modern, easy-to-use online shopping experience,” said Alexa Dash, director of e-commerce and marketing of Dash's Market, in Buffalo, New York. “The marketing panels are an incredible tool for us to showcase our specialties and draw our customers to the products and categories we want to highlight. We couldn’t be more thrilled about the ways Shop will impact our online revenue.”

Going beyond just scrolling through products, retailers can highlight staff, merchandising and delivery/pickup costs.

“The release of Shop cuts to the heart of our mission to create moments that deliver delight,” said Nick Nickitas, founder and CEO of Ithaca, New York-based Rosie. “Shop delivers on our promise to retailers by innovating around user experience, utilizing the best technology available, and equipping retailers with unparalleled merchandising functionality unlike anything else in the market.”

Shop is built on Angular, a modern codebase used by leading Fortune 500 companies. This advanced platform enables Rosie to produce even faster development cycles and iteration of features for its retailers.

“This project has been a collective effort from our development and customer success teams, as well as the retailers who partner and rely on Rosie to push their business to the next level,” said Jess Richman, the company's SVP of product and design.

Shop isn’t the only recent e-commerce solution rollout from Rosie. In February, it teamed up with on-demand logistics platform DoorDash to offer independents seamless grocery delivery. Retailers that use the Rosie platform can offer their customers delivery fulfillment through the DoorDash Drive integration, at no extra cost.

In October, Rosie partnered with ShoptoCook and App Card to help independent retailers integrate all omnichannel touchpoints, including in-store, mobile and web platforms, to provide a seamless shopping experience for shoppers. The combined solution integrates ShoptoCook’s website and kiosk offering with AppCard’s personalized marketing and digital coupons program and Rosie’s e-commerce platform to enable shoppers to sign up via their mobile number, receive digital receipts and loyalty pricing, earn points and rewards, enjoy single-sign on across all three platforms, clip and redeem digital coupons, and take advantage of complex promotions at their preferred touchpoint.

Most recently, Rosie launched the Cater platform for independent retailers to sell meal options and catering solutions to online shoppers, allowing consumers the flexibility to customize salads, sandwiches, ready-to-eat meals, party platters, and more.

Since the company’s inception in 2013, Rosie has built relationships with hundreds of independent retailers nationwide. For example, Utah grocery store chain Lin’s added online services from Rosie earlier this year to meet rising consumer demand for online shopping.