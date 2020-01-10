Press enter to search
Close search

Independent Grocers Launch Next-Gen Omnichannel Commerce

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Independent Grocers Launch Next-Gen Omnichannel Commerce

By Abby Kleckler - 10/01/2020
Independent Grocers Launch Nex-Gen Omnichannel Commerce

Three e-commerce companies have come together to help independent retailers integrate all omnichannel touch points, including in-store, mobile, and web platforms to provide a seamless shopping experience for shoppers. Rosie, ShoptoCook and App Card's personalized program is now available at supermarkets such as Schiel's, Gerrity's Supermarkets, and Stauffers of Kissel Hill.

The combined solution integrates ShoptoCook’s website and kiosk offering with AppCard’s personalized marketing and digital coupons program and Rosie’s e-commerce platform to enable shoppers to sign-up, simply by their mobile number, receive digital receipt, loyalty pricing, earn points and rewards, enjoy single-sign on across all three platforms, clip and redeem digital coupons, and take advantage of complex promotions at their preferred touch point.

“We’re excited to share this exclusive omnichannel offering with our shoppers,” said Debi Drescher, director of marketing and branding for Stauffers of Kissel Hill. “In working with AppCard, ShoptoCook and Rosie, we are confident this is a solution that is a win-win for all parties involved.”

This Omnichannel Commerce Program makes the digital capabilities of a nationwide chain available at a price point that is accessible to independent grocer across the U.S. 

“We’re helping our retailers brand and personalize their entire shopping experience both in-store and online with the powerful tools of this omnichannel offering. Our retailer partners are taking e-commerce to the next level, which is testament to the evolving industry,” said Nick Nickitas, founder and CEO of Rosie. “We are seeing spikes in e-commerce growth like never before, and being able to offer a more integrated omnichannel commerce program is the natural next step for our retailer and wholesaler partners.”

Also Worth Reading

Independent Grocer Testifies on COVID-19 Impact

Jimmy Wright appears before House Committee on Small Business

How Independent Grocers Are Offering Free Delivery

How Independent Grocers Are Offering Free Delivery

Rosie and Doordash partner on the promotion through the end of the month

Rosie Ramps Up Team to Help Independent Grocers

Rosie Ramps Up Team to Help Independent Grocers

Online shopping platform has been experiencing huge growth during COVID-19

Independent Grocer Adopts Food Waste-Fighting App

Independent Grocer Adopts Food Waste-Fighting App

Brooklyn Fare using Too Good To Go to help reduce NYC’s carbon footprint

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Rosie Answers Independent Grocers' COVID-19 Needs
E-Commerce
Rosie Solves Independent Grocers' COVID-19 Needs
Lin’s Now Has Online Shopping at All Stores
E-Commerce
Lin’s Now Has Online Shopping at All Stores