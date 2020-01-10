Independent Grocers Launch Next-Gen Omnichannel Commerce

Three e-commerce companies have come together to help independent retailers integrate all omnichannel touch points, including in-store, mobile, and web platforms to provide a seamless shopping experience for shoppers. Rosie, ShoptoCook and App Card's personalized program is now available at supermarkets such as Schiel's, Gerrity's Supermarkets, and Stauffers of Kissel Hill.

The combined solution integrates ShoptoCook’s website and kiosk offering with AppCard’s personalized marketing and digital coupons program and Rosie’s e-commerce platform to enable shoppers to sign-up, simply by their mobile number, receive digital receipt, loyalty pricing, earn points and rewards, enjoy single-sign on across all three platforms, clip and redeem digital coupons, and take advantage of complex promotions at their preferred touch point.

“We’re excited to share this exclusive omnichannel offering with our shoppers,” said Debi Drescher, director of marketing and branding for Stauffers of Kissel Hill. “In working with AppCard, ShoptoCook and Rosie, we are confident this is a solution that is a win-win for all parties involved.”

This Omnichannel Commerce Program makes the digital capabilities of a nationwide chain available at a price point that is accessible to independent grocer across the U.S.