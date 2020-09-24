Press enter to search
How Independent Grocers Are Offering Free Delivery

How Independent Grocers Are Offering Free Delivery

By Abby Kleckler - 09/24/2020
How Independent Grocers Are Offering Free Delivery
Rosie and DoorDash first partnered in February for grocery delivery.

E-commerce solution provider Rosie has partnered with DoorDash to offer free delivery from hundreds of Rosie’s independent grocers who are currently offering delivery powered by DoorDash. Effective immediately, this special offer is available on Rosie’s platform through September 30.

“Grocery delivery continues to be a valuable option for online shoppers in this new normal,” said David Makar, chief customer officer at Rosie. “This offer is a great way to appreciate our retailers for their continued dedication to growing their ecommerce business, as well as their loyal customers who have shopped local during these challenging times.”

To receive free delivery from a participating Rosie Retailer, head to Rosie's website or app and create a Rosie account. Shoppers can use promo code DDFREE during checkout.

“We know shoppers are thinking about two things: safety and health,” said Haley Sammis, head of account management at Rosie. “We are proud to work with delivery platforms like DoorDash who really care about keeping their communities safe and providing a solution that benefits retailers and their shoppers.”

Rosie more than doubled its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep up with increased demand. 

