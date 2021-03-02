E-Commerce Platform Rosie Gets Ready to Grow

Rosie, an e-commerce solution for independent grocers and wholesalers, has completed a $10 million round of Series A financing led by expansion-stage growth capital firm Avenue Growth Partners. Rosie will use the new capital in various ways, among them implementing new features and tools to improve the shopper and retailer experience; rolling out new products to provide a seamless omnichannel process for shoppers at home, in-store or on the go; further investment in monetization opportunities to boost retailer profitability, and helping to connect consumer packaged goods brands of all sizes with customers shopping online from their preferred local retailers.

“There isn’t anyone else in the grocery e-commerce space that is innovating at Rosie’s speed while putting the independent grocer front and center,” said Brian Goldsmith, co-founder and partner at Washington, D.C.-based Avenue Growth Partners, which partners with B2B software companies. “We’re excited to support Rosie as they and their community of retailers serve millions of consumers during this unprecedented time.”

The investment comes after a big year for the e-commerce platform, which added key strategic hires, more than tripled its team and experienced a 900% leap in stores signed during the pandemic versus pre-coronavirus. As the demand for online groceries surged, Rosie introduced several major features to give retailers full autonomy over their e-commerce program, from digital merchandising and marketing capabilities to a Cater module that brought local store features like custom catering and specialty sandwiches online — an important move allowing for more at-home dining options at a time when so many restaurants have closed.

“Rosie is investing in growth, maintaining our independence, and staying laser-focused on providing a best-in-class e-commerce and omnichannel experience to leading local grocers,” said Nick Nickitas, founder and CEO of Ithaca, New York-based Rosie. “We’re thrilled to continue to execute on our vision of leveling the playing field so that independent grocers can strongly compete with national chains and online marketplaces. This investment will accelerate our tech roadmap, enable us to launch new products, and continue to rapidly scale up our retailer and brand community with new and existing partners.”

Rosie teams with independent grocers and their wholesalers to provide e-commerce, delivery opportunities, omnichannel marketing and deep data services. Through strategic partnerships across the country, the company connects independent retailers with new customers through a fast, user-friendly e-commerce experience.