Rosie to Improve Online Shopping for Local Grocers

E-commerce platform Rosie is gearing up for the NGA (National Grocers Association) Show in Las Vegas on Sept. 19-20, where it will unveil two initiatives: Rosie Mobile — a white label, retailer-controlled mobile app — and Online SNAP Payments.

The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather for more than 30 years, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers, and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel.

Following this line of tradition, Rosie’s next-gen store-branded mobile app and Online SNAP Payments allow independent retailers to meet and exceed shopper expectations in how they purchase and pay for online groceries.

According to the company, Rosie Mobile is the first fully retailer-controlled, branded mobile app for independent grocers.

“Many of our retailers’ customers prefer placing grocery orders from their mobile devices. In fact, 50% of customers shop on mobile, and conversion rates are three times higher than on desktop,” said Haley Sammis, head of account management at Ithaca, N.Y.-based Rosie. “To give retailers the fully branded, white-label experience they’ve come to know with Rosie, we wanted to create a mobile app that fully embraces their brand.”

Retailers attending the NGA show can take advantage of Rosie's pre-sale efforts and reserve their mobile app ahead of the release.

Meanwhile, Rosie’s online SNAP pilot comes after many months of development and coordination among Rosie retailers, the Food and Nutrition Service, and Fiserv.

“SNAP customers deserve the same conveniences as cash- and credit-paying customers,” said Irene Cooper, project manager at Hawley, Pa.-based Lake Region IGA. “With Rosie's guidance, we have been approved for the pilot program. Providing our SNAP paying customers the ability to shop online and get their groceries delivered is on the top of our list for 2021.”

During the NGA Show, Rosie founder and CEO Nick Nickitas will moderate the session called “The Future of Digital Merchandising” on Sept. 20. Retail panelists include Thomas Horne, of Associated Food Stores; Jodi Drake, of Davis Food & Drug; and Alexa Dash, of Dash’s Market.

The development of the e-commerce solutions was aided by Rosie's closing of a $10 million round of Series A financing. In addition to helping introduce new tools to enhance the shopper and retailer experience, the financing enables the company's team to launch new products to provide a seamless omnichannel journey for shoppers at home, in-store or on the go; further invest in monetization opportunities to increase retailer profitability; and recruit talent to accelerate product development.

Rosie teams with independent grocers and their wholesalers to provide a fully customizable, branded e-commerce presence; delivery opportunities; omnichannel marketing; and deep data services. Through strategic partnerships across the country, the company connects independent retailers with new customers through a fast, user-friendly e-commerce experience.