Rosie Offers Online Shopping Capability to Independent Retailers in Southern States

Independent retailers in the South can now better maintain customer relationships through features like a digital weekly ad, product discovery and access to a store's catering items, thanks to tech company Rosie's partnership with Associated Grocers of Baton Rouge (AGBR). Associated Grocers Inc. is a full-service wholesale distributor serving more than 180 independent retailers spanning Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Ithaca, N.Y.-based Rosie teams with independent grocers and their wholesalers to provide a fully customizable, branded e-commerce presence; delivery opportunities; omnichannel marketing; and deep-data services.

“We are excited to work with a partner like Rosie to offer our stores a choice in their quest for online shopping success,” said Kevin Albritton, senior director of advertising and marketing at Associated Grocers. “Offering a turnkey, white-labeled e-commerce and digital engagement program is a top priority so that our retailers can engage with their customers. Rosie’s easy-to-use solution has a proven track record across the U.S. in helping independent retailers increase sales and acquire new online customers — an essential piece of their grocery business.”

AGBR retailers will be able to take full advantage of Rosie’s services, from a digital weekly ad and a store-branded mobile app to digital marketing and merchandising tools that bring their specialty items front and center. The omnichannel experience gives customers multiple touch points with a retailer’s brand, and supports the wholesaler’s goal of helping any retailer offer online shopping within the next year.

“This partnership will help hundreds of retailers and tens of thousands of shoppers have a safe and convenient way to access groceries,” said Nick Nickitas, founder and CEO of Rosie. “The Associated Grocers team has been incredible to work with as we collaborate on new ways for their retailers to stay fresh and competitive in the marketplace. Our recent nationwide survey [of] 5,000-plus respondents found 80% of shoppers plan to continue placing orders online at the same rate or more in the coming year — online grocery is here to stay, and Rosie is helping retailers win.”

Earlier this year, Rosie completed a $10 million round of Series A funding, enabling the team to further invest in monetization opportunities to increase retailer profitability, recruit talent to accelerate product development, and introduce new tools to enhance the shopper and retailer experience.

Two of these new tools were unveiled during the recent NGA (National Grocers Association) Show in Las Vegas: Rosie Mobile — a white-label, retailer-controlled mobile app — and Online SNAP Payments. Both online solutions further prove to customers of independent grocers that choosing to shop locally is just as easy and convenient as choosing the big-box stores.