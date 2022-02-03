MOM’s Organic Market Welcomes Shoppers in New Jersey

Mom’s coming to town: MOM’s Organic Market is opening another location in Paramus, N.J., this week.

The store, located at 469 Route 17 S in a town not far from New York City, offers an array of certified organic produce, sustainable seafood, health and wellness offerings and, in a bit of a twist from the traditional meat counter, sustainable insect proteins.

In keeping with its organic profile, the latest MOM’s site includes free electric car chargers and an onsite recycling program that accepts cell phones, tablets, batteries, compost, eyeglasses, shoes, corks and more. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own containers to shop the bulk section. As it becomes a part of the Paramus community, the retailer is partnering with local environmental groups such as Hackensack Riverkeeper, Tenafly Nature Center and New Jersey’s Clean Water Action.

The grand opening will take place from Feb. 4-6.

Mom's Organic Market was founded in 1987 by Scott Nash as a home delivery business out of his mother’s garage. Today, the specialty retailer operates 22 stores in five states and the District of Columbia and employs more than 1,000 people.