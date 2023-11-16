Gala Foods Debuts eGrowcery Platform

﻿Gala Foods, an independent supermarket operator of stores with on-site butchers, bakeries, full delis, pharmacies, flower shops and hot food, is upgrading its online shopping experience with eGrowcery, developer of a retail food industry e-commerce platform for grocers. The retailer is now using the platform to offer online shopping for customer pickup or delivery, starting at its Bridgeport, Conn., location.

“Our customers want us to be a modern retailer, and that means offering them every option for shopping,” explained Carlos Peña, president of Gala Foods, which carries Latin American, Hispanic and Caribbean products in 24 supermarkets across five states. “eGrowcery helps us provide our quality products to shoppers demanding the convenience of ordering online and either picking up at the store or having it delivered to their home. It’s very important to us to retain and grow our online shopper base, and eGrowcery truly partners us to do this and even further, supports our operations with a level of fulfillment technology we have never had before.”

According to Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery, it’s seeing more retailers transition from other e-commerce solutions to its own white-label platform, an end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point-of-sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience.

“We are helping Gala Foods create a vibrant online shopping site that digital brings to life their in-store experience,” said eGrowcery CEO Patrick Hughes. “Our team is actively collaborating with the Gala team to develop and customize the optimal platform for the retailer and its customers. We expect them to quickly see an increase in sales and a reduction in operating expenses.”

The company also works with such independent grocers as Doc’s Food Store, Hitchcock’s, La Bonita, Mackenthun’s and Rouses Markets. Other companies offering e-commerce solutions tailored to indies include NRS, Grocerist and DoorDash.