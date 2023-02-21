Grocerist Launches E-Commerce Fulfillment App

Grocerist, which offers the first and only grocery-specific e-commerce solution built on Shopify, has introduced an e-commerce fulfillment app enabling independent grocers to run their own profitable e-commerce operations. Included in the Grocerist platform at no additional cost, the new web-based feature can be used on any mobile, tablet or desktop device.

With Grocerist, indies can easily create their own e-commerce operations and take advantage of order management, product data libraries, order picking and delivery, and digital marketing services. The new fulfillment features were designed specifically for the unique needs of grocery e-commerce fulfillment, with such capabilities as order batching, product substitutions, weight-based pricing adjustments and easy bag-label printing.

“Every day, we speak with grocers who are desperate to get off [third-party] marketplaces and take control of their e-commerce destiny,” said Matt Smith, co-founder and COO of Toronto-based Grocerist. “Feedback on our new fulfillment app has been overwhelmingly positive – every grocer currently on our platform has plans to use it. Our combination of demand gen plus operations, tailored just for grocery, has struck a chord.”

Added Smith: “Grocers are making omnichannel a priority, and you can’t do omnichannel well without an e-commerce presence that you control. We think Grocerist’s new fulfillment app will play a key role in helping customers improve profitability with a comprehensive omnichannel strategy.”

“With custom applications like Grocerist’s fulfillment app, the Grocerist team is unlocking the power of Shopify for use in the grocery e-commerce environment,” noted Peter Leech, managing director of The Partnering Group, a global retail consultancy. “Shopify is truly the second titan of e-commerce after Amazon and has successfully supported more than a million e-commerce businesses across retail. The opportunity for grocers to finally be able to leverage the stability and ongoing innovation pipeline of Shopify is exciting.”

Grocerist will feature its fulfillment app at booth 1827 at the National Grocers Association’s NGA Show 2023, taking place in Las Vegas Feb. 26-28.