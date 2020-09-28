Brookshire Brothers Re-ups With Revionics’ Price Optimization Solution

Southwestern regional grocer Brookshire Brothers has renewed its multiyear agreement for Revionics’ Price Optimization Solution.

The grocer has been a Revionics customer since 2014, leveraging the vendor’s advanced data technology to bring both automation and optimization to pricing and temporary price reductions. Under the renewal agreement, Brookshire Brothers will also begin using Revionics’ Promotions Performance Analysis (PPA) solution to better understand and respond to promotion effectiveness.

“Renewing our partnership with Revionics demonstrates our confidence in its price optimization tool,” said Scott Willis, director, procurement and merchandising at Brookshire Brothers. “As a regional grocer in a highly competitive environment, Revionics’ platform helps us effectively align pricing to help our employee-owned company better achieve its strategic goals. We look forward to continuing the partnership and availing ourselves of the company’s expertise.”

“It has been exciting for us to partner with Brookshire Brothers as its embraced machine-learning and sophisticated rule sets to gain a strategic advantage in the communities it serves,” noted Marc Hafner, chairman and CEO of Austin, Texas-based Revionics. “The advanced analytics and insights provided in our solution for price optimization have helped the grocer to accelerate its ROI, leading to this agreement renewal, and we anticipate Brookshire Brothers will benefit greatly with the added visibility into promotion analysis as well.”

Lufkin, Texas-based Brookshire Brothers operates more than 116 stores in Texas and Louisiana. The 100% employee-owned company is No. 68 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.