Brookshire Brothers Plans College Campus Location

Brookshire Brothers has broken ground on its newest location, in College Station, Texas, notably adjacent to the Texas A&M campus and on land leased from the university system.

The 40,000-square-foot store will include a hot deli and fresh offerings, as well as an expanded health-and-wellness focus. Students will have access to a full-service pharmacy and immunizations; at-home testing for flu, UTIs and strep; and nutritional supplements. The store will also offer both curbside pickup and delivery, as well as fuel and a bakery.

Brookshire Brothers will include an outdoor concert venue with beer and wine at the store, similar to the one at its Canyon Lake, Texas, store.

“Ties to Texas A&M run deep throughout our company," said Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston. "As a former student and graduate of the Mays College of Business, I’m beyond excited for Brookshire Brothers to have the opportunity to serve students, faculty and staff of Texas A&M and the rapidly growing population around West Campus.”

Situated directly across from E.B. Cushing Stadium, the site is near student housing and both Kyle Field and Reed Arena. According to the university, there will be 4,000 students in nearby housing and an additional 5,000 students living on campus.

Brookshire Brothers is an employee-owned business based in Lufkin, Texas, that operates more than 114 stores in Texas and Louisiana.