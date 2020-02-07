Brookshire Brothers Optimizes Its Inventory Management

Brookshire Brothers is implementing Itasca Retail’s Magic computer generated ordering and direct store delivery (DSD) receiving solution in order to advance its inventory management. The solution uses uses historical sales data and current shelf and selling conditions to calculate the exact right order amounts for tens of thousands of items at any time of the day.

“We know and understand the value of computer generated ordering and inventory optimization,” said Sumner Osgood, Brookshire Brothers vice president of IT. “Our review of the systems currently in the market helped us feel very comfortable Itasca would deliver for us, just as they have delivered for their current customers. We sought a straightforward approach with positive financial results.”

The goal of the Itasca Magic solution is to ensure each store always has the right stock levels to fulfill shopper demand. The system combines algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning along with deep understanding of the North American grocery replenishment process.

Brookershire Brothers is implementing the technology in all 116 of its Brookshire Brothers, Brookshire Brothers Express, David’s Supermarkets, David’s Express, Pecan Foods, and Tobacco Barn locations.

In June, Itasca Retail also inked a deal with Big Y World Class Markets to roll out the Itasca Magic solution over the next 12 months.

Lufkin, Texas-based Brookshire Brothers operates 116 stores in Texas and Louisiana. The company is No. 68 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America. Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.