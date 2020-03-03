Demand in the Digital Era: Closing the Gap Between the Dream and the Store

Rowland says that very conservatively, Badger Technologies’ system can save $150,000 in lost sales from out-of-stocks alone each year, which is three and a half to four times what the robot costs for that time period.

Instead of roaming the aisles, Addison, Texas-based Deming Robotics by Spacee has a solution that uses a modular rail system at the shelf’s edge to scan both sides of the aisle — or using a bird’s-eye view in produce — for out-of-stocks and planogram compliance. This system scans every 15 minutes and is essentially invisible to the customer.

Austin, Texas-based Pensa’s mode of implementation is a small autonomous drone using computer vision and artificial intelligence to tackle on-shelf inventory visibility. It visually scans and recognizes the products on a shelf, knowing when items are facing in the wrong direction, or in the wrong spot.

Quick Replenishment

Grocery is largely behind other online entities when it comes to inventory. An up-to-the-minute perpetual inventory is far from standard for most grocers.

“Perpetual inventory in grocery has historically been a redheaded stepchild, maybe necessary evil, depending how you want to look at it, in the sense that grocers want to be able to do it, but there’s reasons that it’s difficult,” says Jason Wirl, director of solutions consulting at Itasca Retail. “One [reason] is just the human factor of it. Often, there’s lots of turnover, especially part-time, of course, in grocery. Then there’s also that in certain areas of the store, it’s easier than others.”

Direct store delivery, perishables and prepared foods are no longer off the table when it comes to computer-generated ordering (CGO). If employees do the upfront legwork that they’re already doing with inventory — and they do it well — CGO is the next logical step, which saves employees time by no longer requiring them to review each order line item by line item.

Itasca Retail works with Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets, where a recent success with real-time inventory has helped the grocer put the freshest lettuce on its shelves.