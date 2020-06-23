Brookshire Brothers Expands E-Commerce Service

Brookshire Brothers has launched its curbside pickup and grocery delivery service at its two Nacogdoches, Texas, stores. The grocer has offered this service at seven locations since February 2018, but with the higher demand for online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic, the employee-owned company has decided to introduce Brookshire Brothers Anywhere at 14 additional locations.

“We strive to continually provide services our customers want and expect,” said Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston. “COVID-19 showed us all the importance of touchless retail. People who’d previously been slow adopters of online ordering and curbside pickup became the most frequent users of Brookshire Brothers Anywhere in the communities where we offer it. In evaluating future growth, we determined Nacogdoches, with Stephen F. Austin State University at its center, made sense. We look forward to super-serving students, staff and all of the good people in Nacogdoches and surrounding areas.”

Some of associates at the Nacodoches stores are now what Brookshire Brothers calls “personal shopping experts.” Once a customer submits their online order, these employees will personally do the grocery shopping. The platform also enables customers to interact with their personal shoppers, with customers able to make note of how ripe they want their bananas or the thickness of their steaks.

Brookshire Brothers are currently providing curbside pickup at no charge, and if customers use the code FREEDELIVERY, they’ll receive their first home delivery free.

In other Brookshire Brothers news, the grocer has acquired a former Market Basket location in Lumberton, Texas, the second Market Basket location that the company has acquired in the past year. The newly acquired store is currently undergoing conversion and renovations.

Lufkin, Texas-based Brookshire Brothers operates more than 116 stores in Texas and Louisiana. The company is No. 68 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America.