Lidl US Expands Outdoor Garden Center Concept

Lidl US' Garden Center concept launched as a pilot in 2022 on New York’s Long Island, in partnership with Gabrielsen Farms, a local business that grows annuals, perennials, edible plants and shrubs.

With the weather getting warmer – at least in some parts of the country – Lidl US is expanding its outdoor Garden Center concept to 76 stores across its footprint. Lidl Garden Centers offer a range of flowers, plants, soil, hanging baskets, planters and other gardening accessories.

The garden centers will roll out in three phases in select stores:

March 27-May 14: Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina

April 10-May 14: Virginia and Maryland

April 24-May 28: Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York

Lidl is collaborating with local family-owned growers to provide Garden Center customers with the highest-quality plants and flowers at the best prices.

[RELATED: Grocers Flex Green Thumb]

“We are excited to bring the Lidl Garden Center concept to even more customers this year,” noted Tammy Roberts, director of purchasing for floral at Lidl US. “At Lidl, we are relentlessly focused on quality and freshness at low prices, and our Garden Centers are no exception. We are delighted to work with our incredible partners – Gabrielsen Farms, American Color Inc. and van Hoekelen Greenhouses – to provide our customers with the best plants and flowers for their gardens this spring.”

The Garden Center concept launched as a pilot in 2022 on New York’s Long Island, in partnership with Gabrielsen Farms, a Jamesport, N.Y., business that grows annuals, perennials, edible plants and shrubs. In 2023, the concept was expanded to Lidl stores across New York. A full list of stores and opening dates can be found on the Lidl Garden Center website.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. In the United States, the grocer has more than 170 stores across nine east coast states and Washington, D.C. Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.