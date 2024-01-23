Gotham Greens Puts Down Roots in DFW

Gotham Green will produce a Texas-themed lettuce variety at its new facility in Dallas, along with its salad kits.

Gotham, meet the Big D. Indoor farming company Gotham Greens, which got its start in Brooklyn, N.Y., is opening its first hydroponic greenhouse in Texas.

Befitting its location, the greenhouse in the Dallas suburb of Seagoville is a big one, coming in at 210,000 square feet. The facility will produce a year-round crop of fresh, pesticide-free produce, including the regionally-inspired Lone Star Crunch lettuce and a newer line of fresh salad kits that are available at several Texas and Southern grocery stores.

“Instead of shipping in lettuce and salad greens from California and Arizona, which provide more than 90% of all leafy greens in the country, Gotham Greens grows and delivers fresh, high-quality and longer lasting produce right in the heart of Texas using up to 90% less water and 97% less land compared to conventional open-field farming methods,” said Viraj Puri, co-founder and CEO.

According to Puri, the company’s first Texas site will deploy the latest technologies, including enhanced automation, climate control and data science capabilities in a fully closed system to grow produce in a method not impacted by regional weather conditions like extreme heat and drought. This is Gotham Greens’ 13th greenhouse in the United States.

As it joins the Dallas Ft.-Worth community, the farming company is giving back, donating fresh greens and seedlings to local nonprofit organizations and community gardens. Last year, Gotham provided nearly 40,000 pounds of food to families in need across the nation.

A certified B Corporation, Gotham Greens runs a network of climate-controlled, high-tech greenhouses in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, California, Georgia and now, Texas. Its products are available in more than 6,500 retail locations nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, The Kroger Co., Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons Cos., The Fresh Market, FreshDirect, Publix Super Markets, AmazonFresh and more.