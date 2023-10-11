Gotham Greens Goes to Georgia

Hydroponic grower Gotham Greens has opened its first high-tech greenhouse in the Southeastern part of the country. The Certified B Corporation announced that its operation in Monroe, Ga., is now up and running.

The 210,000-squrare-foot facility is Gotham Greens’ 12th greenhouse in the United States and its largest to date. Located between the cities of Atlanta and Athens, the site will serve several retail and foodservice business in the region, including Whole Foods Market, Publix, Harris Teeter and The Fresh Market stores, among others.

This hydroponic greenhouse will produce different types of greens, including Butterhead, Gourmet Spring Mix and Coastal Crunch varieties. Gotham Greens’ latest operation features some of the latest technologies designed for the warm and humid Southern climate, including enhanced automation, climate control and data science capabilities. The site is designed to use up to 90% less water and 97% less land than traditional field growing methods.

“This expansion into the South is a pivotal moment for Gotham Greens and brings us one step closer to our goal of being able to deliver Gotham Greens fresh produce within a day’s drive from our greenhouses to 90% of consumers across the U.S.” said Viraj Puri, co-founder and CEO of Gotham Greens. “Our new Georgia greenhouse is the largest, most technologically advanced we’ve ever built and uses enhanced automation, climate control and data science capabilities to ensure that our greens are not only delicious, but also consistent and reliable for our customers.”

Gotham Greens is on track to open three greenhouses in 2023 as it expands its presence around the country. The company opened an indoor farm in Windsor, Colo., this summer and is planning to debut one more by the end of the year. Other greenhouses are located in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, California and Texas.

As Gotham Greens unveiled its new state-of-the-art site, the business is supporting the community by hiring nearly 100 local employees and working with area nonprofits to provide seedlings for community gardens and educational programs. Gotham Greens donated more than 44,000 pounds of food to families in need in 2022.