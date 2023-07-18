Bowery Expands Availability Via Amazon Fresh

Bowery Farming, a vertical-farming company providing fresh produce to nearly 1,900 grocery stores and major e-commerce platforms, has expanded its geographical availability in partnership with Amazon Fresh. The mover will bring Bowery’s pesticide-free greens and two salad kit varieties to more consumers along the East Coast, from Massachusetts to Georgia. The company’s core lettuces, including Baby Butter, Crispy Leaf, Baby Romaine and Spring Mix, and its Sesame Ginger and Balsamic Vinaigrette salad kits are now available for convenient home delivery via Amazon Fresh.

“Demand for sustainable, pesticide-free greens has never been higher,” said Matt Williams, chief sales officer at New York-based Bowery. “By taking our partnership with Amazon Fresh to the next level, we’re excited to bring our climate-smart produce to even more regions, offering access to more shoppers up and down the east coast.”

Bowery greens and salad kits, now including a compostable fork, will be stocked at 18 East Coast Amazon Fresh fulfillment centers.

This expansion comes at a pivotal time in the company’s growth. In July, Bowery revealed a brand evolution across its website, product packaging and advertising. The company has also increased its retail footprint by more than 15 times between 2020 and 2023. As it grows, Bowery continues to report industry-leading efficiency gains, including the improvement of the energy efficiency of its farm production by 35% in the past year. Bowery is scaling quickly, with five farms in operation, including a state-of-the-art R&D facility and innovation farms for pioneering indoor-agriculture science, and two commercial farms under development that will more than double the company’s total production.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.