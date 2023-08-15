Gotham Greens Bucks an Indoor Growing Trend

At a time when some indoor greenhouses are struggling, Gotham Greens is expanding. The New York City-based hydroponic grower has opened its second facility in Colorado, boosting production capacity in the Rocky Mountain area by fivefold.

The 140,000-square-foot greenhouse in Windsor, Colo., is the first of three new Gotham Greens sites to open this year. The latest space allows the company to amplify supplies from its other nearby greenhouse in Aurora, Colo.

The Windsor farm will provide fresh produce to retail and foodservice customers in the region. In addition to leveraging the latest growing technologies in a larger footprint, Gotham Greens invested in new packaging for items grown there, including an eco-friendlier resealable lidded film that cuts plastic use by more than 40%.

Sustainability is a hallmark of the operation, especially impactful in the Mountain area. “By using hydroponic growing systems in high-tech greenhouses, Gotham Greens’ farms use up to 95% less water and 97% less land compared to conventional farming and provide a consistent and proven way of growing food closer to where people live, year-round regardless of the season, altitude, and climate,” said co-founder and CEO Viraj Puri.

The governor of Colorado weighed in on the opening, underscoring the local benefits of hydroponic farming. “Water is life in Colorado and throughout the Western United States. Unfortunately, without new technologies like Gotham Greens is deploying, Colorado won’t have enough water to sustain the next generation of agriculture jobs or the industry that is a crucial part of the state’s economy,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Gotham Greens is an innovative leader in a new era of agriculture that is working to ensure a more sustainable future for Coloradans. With this second greenhouse in the Rocky Mountain Region, the company is making it possible for more Coloradans to eat healthy, fresh, locally grown food, while also conserving the precious resources we need to protect the home we love.”

Currently, Gotham Greens products are available in more than 6,500 retail stores nationally, including more than 250 stores throughout Colorado, such as Whole Foods Market, King Soopers, Sprouts Farmers Market, Leever’s Locavore, Lucky’s Market, Ideal Market, Choice Market and Tony’s Market. The Certified B Corporation operates more than 1.8 million square feet of hydroponic greenhouses at 13 locations in nine states. In addition to the other two greenhouses expected to open this year, the company is planning to add more facilities in 2024.