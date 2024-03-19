Eden Green Rolls Out Flagship Herb Program

Vertical-farming company Eden Green Technology has launched a flagship herb program, making it the first company to grow, package and ship a full herb assortment out of a single facility. The program leverages Eden Green’s patented microclimate technology and networked distribution model to improve logistics, lower environmental impact, and boost access to fresh, affordable herbs.

Since each herb variety requires specific climatic conditions and matures at a different rate, Eden Green employs innovative microclimate technology enabling each plant to grow in a customized environment and receive a special nutrient mix year-round. This approach optimizes the use of energy, water and nutrients and permits herbs of different types to grow side by side in a single facility, instead of in separate farms in different climates across the country. This more efficient, cost-effective and less wasteful method of growing a broad selection of herbs enhances the potential for faster and more sustainable cultivation, according to Eden Green.

“Until now, the agricultural industry relied upon aggregators piecing together different herb crops from around the world to deliver fresh, affordable and high-quality produce year-round,” noted Eddy Badrina, CEO of Dallas-based Eden Green. “Innovative approaches are necessary to keep up with growing demand, particularly with complex programs like herbs. Our grow system is the only solution capable of supplying an entire herb program out of a single facility. We believe this process is the key to delivering fresh, high-quality produce sustainably and at an affordable price.”

In addition to resource efficiency, Eden Green’s herb program aims to simplify supply chain logistics considerably. In the typical retail model, sourcing a complete line of herbs necessitates various distributors and international importation. Not only is this logistically complex, but the herbs also spend most of their shelf-life in transportation and must undergo repeated packaging. Strategically located within miles of major distribution centers, Eden Green can deliver herbs from farm to shelf within just 48 hours. This, combined with packaging solutions that reduce waste and time spent repacking products, significantly reduces the distance the items travel, ensures peak freshness and nutrition, and streamlines logistics for retailers.

Eden Green plans to grow more than 10 herb varieties, among them basil, cilantro, chives, dill, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage and thyme. One facility alone will produce 350,000-400,000 pounds of fresh, sustainable herbs annually. The company will distribute herbs to some of the largest retailers and foodservice companies in the United States through its exclusive distributor, Robinson Fresh, an Eden Prairie, Minn.-based provider of fresh produce and supply chain services.

Added Badrina; “Robinson Fresh has continued to be an ideal partner for us. Their logistic expertise and their deep relationships with retail and foodservice providers have been essential to our growth and continued success.”