11/16/2023

Smart & Final Goes 2-for-2 This Fall in California

Latest location in San Joaquin Valley celebrates grand opening
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Image
Smart & Final Madera Cali
Smart & Final cut the ribbon on its latest location in Madera, Calif., on Nov. 15.

A new Smart & Final Extra! has opened in Madera, Calif. The 32,000-square-foot store welcomed its first shoppers on Nov. 15, as guests from the surrounding San Joaquin Valley checked out the area's latest grocer.

The location at 2237 W. Cleveland Avenue is stocked with a variety of national brands and Smart & Final’s store brand products, including its First Street meats, cheeses and breads and Sun Harvest sustainable offerings. Shoppers can browse fresh and organic produce, USDA-certified meats and a variety of items in the expansive deli department. Living up to its “Extra” name, this warehouse-style store also features an array of club-sized products and a wide selection of items for the home and for personal care. 

Store manager Samantha Bertoncini said the site is ready to serve a new crop of customers. "As a local Madera resident, I know families from across this community will benefit from Smart & Final's unmatched grocery shopping experience, including our fresh produce, quality meats and extensive selection of club-sized items,” she remarked. 

Image
Smart & Final Madera opening
Shoppers took advantage of deals and giveaways during the grand opening of the new Smart & Final in Madera, Calif.

To commemorate the opening, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation donated $2,500 apiece to the Madera County Food Bank and the athletics program at Madera South High School. 

The Smart & Final Extra! store in Madera is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Same-day delivery from the Smart & Final app or via the grocer’s website is available.

Parent company Chedraui USA has been in growth mode this year, adding two other Smart & Final stores in the California towns of Lompoc and Lancaster. The Lancaster store opened just last month. Chedraui is also changing the grocery landscape with new El Super stores in Las Vegas and San Ysidro, Calif., and is planning to update at least 40 existing locations.  

Chedraui USA acquired the Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final in 2021. That business is a subsidiary of Mexican supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui, which is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

