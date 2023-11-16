Smart & Final Goes 2-for-2 This Fall in California

To commemorate the opening, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation donated $2,500 apiece to the Madera County Food Bank and the athletics program at Madera South High School.

The Smart & Final Extra! store in Madera is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Same-day delivery from the Smart & Final app or via the grocer’s website is available.

Parent company Chedraui USA has been in growth mode this year, adding two other Smart & Final stores in the California towns of Lompoc and Lancaster. The Lancaster store opened just last month. Chedraui is also changing the grocery landscape with new El Super stores in Las Vegas and San Ysidro, Calif., and is planning to update at least 40 existing locations.

Chedraui USA acquired the Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final in 2021. That business is a subsidiary of Mexican supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui, which is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.