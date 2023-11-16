Smart & Final Goes 2-for-2 This Fall in California

A new Smart & Final Extra! has opened in Madera, Calif. The 32,000-square-foot store welcomed its first shoppers on Nov. 15, as guests from the surrounding San Joaquin Valley checked out the area's latest grocer.
The location at 2237 W. Cleveland Avenue is stocked with a variety of national brands and Smart & Final’s store brand products, including its First Street meats, cheeses and breads and Sun Harvest sustainable offerings. Shoppers can browse fresh and organic produce, USDA-certified meats and a variety of items in the expansive deli department. Living up to its “Extra” name, this warehouse-style store also features an array of club-sized products and a wide selection of items for the home and for personal care.
Store manager Samantha Bertoncini said the site is ready to serve a new crop of customers. "As a local Madera resident, I know families from across this community will benefit from Smart & Final's unmatched grocery shopping experience, including our fresh produce, quality meats and extensive selection of club-sized items,” she remarked.