Read All About It: Smart & Final Opens New Extra! Store

Smart & Final is close to unveiling a Smart & Final Extra! store in Lancaster, Calif.. The banner’s newest location, at 2058 West Avenue J, will open its doors on Oct. 25.

At a time of elevated inflation, budget-minded shoppers can browse a variety of products and categories at the 32,000-square-foot warehouse-style store. The store is stocked with fresh and organic produce, frozen foods, grocery staples, USDA-certified meats, and nonfood personal care and household products, available in both household and club-sized formats. Private label offerings include the eco-friendly Sun Harvest brand and First Street oven-roasted chickens, among other items. The new store also features a fresh floral department.

"As a longtime resident of Lancaster, I know families and shoppers from across this community will welcome Smart & Final’s unmatched grocery shopping experience, from our fresh produce and quality meats to our extensive selection of club-sized items,” said Store Manager Mireya Flores. “Whether you’re shopping for your family or business, we have everything you need to help save our customers time and money in one trip, and that’s it."

During the grand opening, shoppers can get a free branded tote bag with a purchase and enter to win a store gift card. Smart & Final’s charitable foundation is marking the occasion with a $2,500 donation to two nonprofit groups in the Antelope Valley area: Lost Angels Children’s Project and Grace Resource Center.

The Smart & Final Extra! location in Lancaster will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offer same-day delivery via the retailer’s app and website.

This is Smart & Final’s third location in the area. The retailer is planning to open another Smart & Final Extra! store, in Madera, Calif., this November.

Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final was acquired in 2021 by Chedraui USA. That business is a subsidiary of Mexican supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui, which is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.