Smart & Final President Retires

Chedraui USA announced that Smart & Final’s president, Scott Drew, is retiring. Drew, who began his career as a grocery clerk in 1977 and joined Smart & Final in 2010, will depart on Sept. 29.

He was named president of the business in December 2021, shortly after Smart & Final was acquired by Chedraui USA. Drew also served as Smart & Final’s COO from 2020 to 2021 and, before that, was an EVP. He spent time at The Kroger Co. during his career as VP of store operations in the Indianapolis market and his educational background includes programs and certifications from USC Marshall School of Business, Stanford University and Cerritos College.

“I am grateful for Scott’s tireless service to Smart & Final for more than a decade,” said CEO Carlos Smith. “I wish him and his wife, Kelly, the very best as they embark on this next chapter of their lives.”

No replacement for Drew has been named as of press time. SVP of Store Operations Sean Mahony, SVP of Sales and Merchandising Matt Reeve, and Group VP of Chedraui USA Marketing now report directly to Smith.

Last week, Smart & Final workers who are members of the Teamsters Local 630 union held a rally outside the company headquarters. They sought job guarantees in the wake of plans to close and consolidate company-owned warehouses.

Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final was acquired in 2021 by Chedraui USA. That business is a subsidiary of Mexican supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.