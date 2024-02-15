Chedraui Boosts Self-Checkout Capability in Mexico

The Mexican grocer Chedraui is updating its checkout systems, teaming up with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to offer more self-checkout areas at its stores in the region. The retailer is in the final stage of deploying Toshiba’s systems that give customers more options when paying and help Chedraui connect its current point-of-sale system infrastructure.

“Our customers are our priority, and we know that we had to integrate a self-checkout solution to meet the needs of our shoppers to stay competitive with other grocery retailers. We evaluated multiple self-checkout options from other companies. Toshiba is a trusted strategic partner, and we decided on the Self Checkout System 7 because the pilot proved that it is more intuitive and easier for consumers to use,” said Pilar Rojas, CIO at Chedraui. “We look forward to implementing self-checkout in more of our stores across Mexico and providing consumers an innovative shopping experience while enhancing our current in-store technology systems.”

Eugene Shvartsman, SVP and head of sales at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions said that the partnership will help the grocer reimagine its front-end checkout for a more shopper-focused experience. “Chedraui has been a valued client for more than 20 years, and we’re excited to support them in their growing success with world-class retail technology solutions for their business and customers,” he remarked.

Chedraui is part of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, which operates 438 branches in Mexico, of which 205 are Tienda Chedraui, 76 Super Chedraui, 8 Súper Che, 113 Supercito and 36 Tiendas Arteli. In the United States, the company operates a network of 377 Supermarkets, of which 253 operate under the name Smart & Final, 65 under the name El Super, and 59 as Fiesta. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

The company will report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on Feb. 20.