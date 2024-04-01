Schnucks Completes 2 Store Remodels in Indiana

Schnucks is bringing renovated and expanded produce departments to two of its locations in Evansville, Ind.

Schnuck Markets Inc. is ready to celebrate two store upgrades and remodels in the state of Indiana. Both locations are in the city of Evansville and each will hold a customer appreciation event to mark the completion of the remodels later this month.

“Schnucks has served the Evansville community for nearly 50 years, and we remain committed to offering our dedicated customers the best grocery shopping experience possible,” said Schnucks Division Manager Stephen Rennels. “We invite them to not only stop by to check out the renovations and improvements but to also join us for each store's respective customer appreciation event.”

Schnucks Green River, located at 3501 North Green River Road, now boasts renovated and expanded deli and floral departments; renovated bakery, produce, seafood and meat departments; an expanded dairy department; expanded interior aisles; new lighting throughout the fresh area; electronic shelf labels throughout the store; and a new e-commerce area.

That location will host an in-store sampling event on April 7 to celebrate the renovations.

Schnucks Evansville West, situated at 4500 West Lloyd Expressway, now has a relocated deli department; expanded produce, bakery, meat and seafood departments (now including fresh sushi); new energy-efficient refrigeration systems; new lighting and ceilings throughout the fresh area; electronic shelf labels throughout the store; a new e-commerce area; and new acoustic ceiling tiles throughout.

On April 8, teammates at that store will host an eclipse event in the store’s parking lot, as well as in-store sampling and product giveaways.

Schnucks is also completing total store remodels at its Cross Keys location in Florissant, Mo., and its Hampton Village location in south St. Louis. Both remodels are expected to be complete by late fall 2024.

The Cross Keys remodel will include new customer entrances, a new CVS pharmacy, a new floral department, and a new wine, beer and liquor department. Both locations will have expanded and relocated bakery departments; relocated and renovated seafood departments; relocated fresh sushi areas; larger frozen food and dairy departments; and renovated and expanded deli and produce departments.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.