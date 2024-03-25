Store Fixtures Focus on Flexibility and Mobility

The inherent issue with grocery store fixtures is that they’re just that — perennially “fixed” in one place. Naturns, Italy-based Schweitzer is attempting to change the status quo with its customizable refrigeration counters, which can be easily moved to suit changing store needs, as well as evolving customer preferences.

Schweitzer, which has been creating refrigeration solutions for nearly 100 years, recently rolled out its next generation of movable refrigerated display fixtures. Promising spatial flexibility along with sustainability benefits, the plug-in cases use an onboard waterloop system to cool the integrated unit within the case and keep products at the necessary temperature.

The counters are highly energy-efficient and can hold products ranging from fresh meat and seafood to packaged items and produce, and also offer retailers both a served and self-service option.

The Benefits of Flexibility

By having flexible counters, entire grocery departments become flexible, explains Matthäus Streitberger, Schweitzer’s head of operations for North America. The company’s self-contained solution allows for an easy enlargement or reduction of departments by adding or reducing fixture modules, and also enables grocers to change the layout as necessary, or based on seasonal events and assortment changes.

Schweitzer’s flexible fixtures are self-contained and come in a plug-and-play version that simply needs access to power, so they can also be easily integrated into existing infrastructure. In the case of full department renovations, they also reduce potential construction time and disruption of sales and customer service.

“There is no need to wait eight to 10 years and heavily invest in the complete modernization of a store, something that has been very common up to now,” says Streitberger. “The flexibility offers financial as well as energy-efficient sustainability and therefore kills two birds with one stone.”