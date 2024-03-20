A Look Inside Wegmans’ New Store in Pennsylvania

Regional grocer Wegmans Food Markets Inc. opened its 19th store in Pennsylvania on March 20. The new Yardley location is Wegmans’ 111th store overall.

Located at 925 Vansant Drive in Prickett Preserve, the 88,000-square-foot Yardley store offers an abundant selection, with thousands of options throughout the store, including approximately 1,200 wines, and nearly 500 varieties of domestic, craft and imported beers and ciders.

Restaurant foods prepared by Executive Chef Ryan Franks and his culinary staff of 85 include everything from fresh sushi, pizza and wings to hot soup, freshly made salads and sandwiches. Customers can enjoy Asian-inspired cuisine; a self-serve coffee station featuring Wegmans’ signature coffee, hot cocoa and espresso drinks; and packaged ready-to-go entrees and sides.

The seafood department features fish sourced daily from fishing families on the East Coast, across the country and around the world. The store also features a produce section with hundreds of fruits and vegetables, including many organic choices, and a cheese shop that offers specialty and artisan cheeses produced domestically or imported from around the world.

The Yardley location continues Wegmans’ strategy of opening smaller-format stores. In the past, the East Coast grocer had opened stores as large as 150,000 square feet, especially in affluent suburbs.

In 2022, Wegmans debuted a 81,300-square-foot store in Alexandria, Va., and in 2023, it opened its 90,000-square-foot Astor Place store in the historic New York City neighborhood of Greenwich Village – its first in Manhattan and second in the New York metropolitan area.

With its 53,000-plus employees, family-owned Wegmans now operates more than 100 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.