Natural Grocers to Relocate Oklahoma City Store

Natural Grocers is hiring associates to support in-store operations at the new Warr Acres location in Oklahoma City.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has revealed that it will relocate its Oklahoma City – North May store to a newly remodeled space on May 2 at 5903 Northwest Expressway in Warr Acres.

"We're excited to be nearing the finish line with the relocation of this store," noted Raquel Isley, VP of marketing. "The interior of the new store will be brighter, with a more open floor plan, and will include energy-efficient upgrades. Customers familiar with our Oklahoma City – North May store know our passion for supporting the health of humans and the health of our planet. We're looking forward to sharing that passion with new friends at a fresh location, just a few miles away.

"We're also excited to grow our good4u Crew [Natural Grocers' term for its employees] to support in-store operations at our new location," added Isley. "Since my grandparents founded Natural Grocers in 1955, we have embraced a history of caring for our Crew. We invite members of the community who are looking for a rewarding work environment, and have a passion for helping people, to apply today."

Five cashier positions are available. Interested applicants can click here.

The Oklahoma City store on 7013 North May Avenue will close on April 29, at 5:00 p.m. The new location will open on May 2, at 8:27 a.m.

Natural Grocers will kick off the relocation festivities at 8:15 a.m. with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager, the store's nutritional health coach and additional community leaders. Customers can take advantage of giveaways, sweepstakes, sales and free samples. Discounts of 25% off throughout the entire store will be available May 2-4.

Meanwhile, the healthy grocer recently released healthy earnings for its first quarter, which ended Dec. 31. Its net sales increased 7.6% to $301.8 million, driven by a 6.2% increase in daily average comparable-store sales and a $5.5 million increase in new store sales.

Natural Grocers expects to open four to six new stores and undergo four to six relocations/remodels in fiscal 2024.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates more than 165 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.