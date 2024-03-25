Harris Teeter Reveals Opening Date for New Arlington Location

Harris Teeter will hold the grand opening of its new location in the Ballston neighborhood of Arlington, Va., on April 3. The new grocery store, located at 624 North Glebe Road, will replace the old Harris Tetter located at 600 North Glebe Road.

“Harris Teeter is thrilled to welcome customers to our newest store,” said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter’s director of corporate affairs. “Having been a part of the Ballston community already, we’re excited to welcome our customers to their new and updated Harris Teeter store, which features several new amenities. We’re passionate about enriching our customers’ lives by providing high-quality food at a great value, and we’re eager to bring that passion to our new Ballston location.”

The new store will include an expanded service meat and seafood department; enhanced organic and specialty produce; store-made pizza, subs and a hot bar; a Murray’s Cheese Shop; a wine and beer bar; and a Starbucks coffee bar.

The grand opening will be commemorated with a free sampling event called Taste of Teeter on Tuesday, April 2. Open to the public, the event will kick off at 3 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting, followed by a celebration featuring complimentary food samples, live music, discounts and more.

Store hours for the new location will be 6 a.m.-11 p.m.