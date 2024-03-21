H Mart Brings Famous Cream Puff Bakery to Texas Location

Asian supermarket chain H Mart is collaborating with world-famous bakery Beard Papa’s to bring its build-your-own cream puffs to shoppers at its Austin, Texas, location. The grand opening will take place March 30.

Beard Papa's was established in Osaka, Japan, in 1999 and now has more than 475 locations across 15 countries and territories. Its cream puffs are billed as light, airy and not too sweet, and are customizable with multiple cream puff shells and cream custard filling options. Bakery offerings also include cheesecake, lava cakes, savory desserts and other Japanese staples.

"Beard Papa's crafts natural, freshly baked cream puffs on-site daily. The irresistible recipe keeps customers coming back for more,” said Mark Nathan, marketing director for the franchise. “Once you've tasted Beard Papa's, you know what a cream puff should be. It's a unique delight — real vanilla bean, luscious custard filling, and premium ingredients create an unforgettable experience!”

"We are very excited to bring Beard Papa's to H Mart customers here in North Austin,” said Jonas Liao, owner of Beard Papa’s Austin H Mart. “It's a great opportunity to be part of the H Mart family and the community at large. We know that H Mart customers will appreciate and enjoy our cream puffs.”

H Mart, known as the largest U.S. Asian supermarket chain, operates more than 120 locations in 14 states. It currently has six Texas stores, located in Katy, Austin, Carrollton, Plano and Houston (where it has two locations). It also has plans to open another store in the Lone Star State as part of a new mixed-use development in Haltom City. The grocer will anchor the 50-acre development on the southeast corner of Loop 820 and Beach Street in the Fort Worth suburb.

H Mart sells typical neighborhood grocery store products, but also touts a large selection of multicultural grocery items. It is also known for its innovative food halls, which are an extension of 30-plus years of providing eateries in its stores.

Based in Lyndhurst, N.J., H Mart is No. 82 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.