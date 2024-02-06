Dawn Foods Completes Acquisition of Royal Steensma

Dawn Foods' acquisition of Royal Steensma encompasses four manufacturing plants in the Netherlands, a manufacturing facility in Thailand and continued involvement with the Food Innovation Academy education center in the Netherlands.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has acquired Royal Steensma, a well-known family-owned bakery ingredient manufacturing company based in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands. A leader in the bakery market for nearly 185 years, Royal Steensma boasts a broad bakery product portfolio, specializing in fat-based coatings (Souplesse), almond and confectionary pastes, bakery mixes, fruit fillings, and infused and candied fruits and decorations.

The acquisition encompasses four manufacturing plants in the Netherlands, a manufacturing facility in Thailand and continued involvement with the Food Innovation Academy (FIA) education center in the Netherlands. Further, all 310 Royal Steensma employees are now associates of Dawn.

[RELATED: Dawn Foods Opens Seattle Inspiration Hub]

“We are proud to welcome the team from Royal Steensma to Dawn and to build on our shared bakery knowledge and history of providing incredible products to bakers all around the world,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO of Jackson, Mich.-based Dawn. “The expansion of our manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio further strengthens our mission to provide customers with bakery solutions that truly inspire and help them achieve their business goals.”

“Dawn’s century of bakery expertise, long-term vision, commitment to company values, and sincere dedication to team members, customers and suppliers were the determining factors in entrusting Royal Steensma to Dawn Foods,” noted Royal Steensma owner Alfred Bruin. “Additionally, Dawn has the same creative entrepreneurial spirit of a family-owned company, which gives me the confidence that the essence of the family business will be safeguarded, providing a promising future with numerous new opportunities for our loyal and valued employees and customers.”

The deal between Dawn and Royal Steensma closed on Jan. 31.

Dawn partners with more than 50,000 artisanal and retail bakers, foodservice providers, and manufacturers in more than 100 countries and has 3,800 team members worldwide.