Dawn Foods Opens Seattle Inspiration Hub

Global bakery ingredients manufacturer and distributor Dawn Foods is aiming to boost the bakery business with the grand opening of the Dawn Seattle Inspiration Hub. Located within Dawn’s distribution center in Fife, Wash., the hub is the first in a planned series of U.S. locations created with the goal of inspiring the industry and supporting the company’s customers through collaboration and innovation.

“The new Seattle Inspiration Hub serves as a space for bakery business owners and operators to learn, draw inspiration and work closely with Dawn’s bakery experts to develop profitable offerings for their customers,” explained John Schmitz, president, Dawn North America. “Our collaborative approach reinforces our commitment to empowering our customers and further strengthening our partnerships with them.”

The Dawn Seattle Inspiration Hub features state-of-the-art baking equipment, enabling the company’s bakery experts to recreate real-world bakery environments, showcase new product application ideas, spark innovation and create modern versions of familiar classics. Dawn experts will also use the facility to help customers explore seasonal products and their many applications.

Earlier this year, Sarah Hickey, Dawn’s senior director of marketing and insights, talked with Progressive Grocer about the findings from the company’s “2023 Global Trends Report.” Hickey noted that these trends are occurring in the context of what she calls the “three-headed monster” of stubborn inflation, product shortages and labor challenges. “You have to be able to get ingredients and you have to be able to get someone to make it for you,” she pointed out, summing up the situation that many retail bakeries have found themselves in over the past few years. Trends covered included technology, novel twists on old favorites, and small indulgences to promote well-being.

Based in Jackson, Mich., Dawn Foods employs a diverse team of more than 3,500 associates worldwide, providing bakery products to more than 50,000 customers in 100-plus countries.