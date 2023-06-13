The Most Innovative Products at IDDBA Show 2023

More than 9,600 attendees and 810 exhibiting companies gathered in Anaheim, Calif., last week for this year's IDDBA Show, and a few of those people might have been interested in keynote session speaker Tom Hanks.

Okay, perhaps more than a few.

In fact, his session was so packed with attendees that exploring the desolate expo floor while Hanks was on stage was a great time to spot new products without fighting through crowds.

According to the International Dairy Deli and Bakery Association, shoppers are making 52 trips to the deli a year, 62 trips to the bakery, and 64 trips to the dairy aisle. Bakery and dairy are seeing customers make trips more frequently than once a week. This is a great opportunity for innovation, especially when it comes to new products.

At the show, IDDBA VP of Education Heather Prach said grocers need to stay ahead of new product trends and those that go viral, and merchandise to these.

"In my grocery days, we always needed to be ahead and aware of what Dr. Oz launched on his shows because we would be flooded with requests. But if we could build an end cap and quickly increase our orders, we could grab sales," she said. "This is true now, but with TikTok, with YouTube, with Facebook trends, food is fuel and nutrition as much as social and entertainment. It is now becoming art in the presentation and a fun way to explore flavors. Social has brought food to the top of the conversation, and people want to shock with flavors, but remember, the digital and the social world move fast. You need to stay ahead and take some risks here."

What that in mind, here's 10 product trends I saw walking the show floor that we can expect to see shaking up the grocery industry in 2023 and beyond: