Roland Foods Acquires ifiGOURMET

Roland Foods LLC, a specialty food purveyor and portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners, has acquired ifiGOURMET, a global importer and master distributor of gourmet products for professional use in the bakery, pastry, confectionery and ice cream industries. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

ifiGOURMET will be combined with AUI Fine Foods, Roland’s sweet division, and ifiGOURMET owner and CEO Rick Brownstein will remain with the company.

“This strategic acquisition will strengthen AUI Fine Foods’ footprint in the key Chicago and San Francisco markets and expands our sweet product offering, which will allow us to better serve existing and new customers nationwide,” noted Keith Dougherty, CEO of New York-based Roland, which offers a curated portfolio of 2,400-plus products sourced worldwide. “We believe tremendous opportunities exist in the gourmet food and ingredients market today, and the addition of the ifiGOURMET team will better position Roland Foods for growth.”