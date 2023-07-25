FreshEdge Acquires Sirna & Sons Produce

FreshEdge, a family of fresh food distribution companies backed by Chicago-based private equity investment firm Wind Point Partners, has acquired Sirna & Sons Produce, a family-run wholesale food distributor, and its value-added operation, Christine’s Cuts, a kosher and Primus GFS-certified in-house produce-processing facility. Sirna & Sons Produce operates out of two facilities in Ravenna and Norwalk, Ohio, collectively spanning more than 140,000 square feet of warehouse space and featuring solar panels and other sustainable materials.

“Sirna & Sons Produce has built a solid reputation as a successful family-owned and operated business for 84 years,” said Greg Corsaro, president and COO of Indianapolis-based FreshEdge, which currently operates more than 1.1 million square feet of warehouse space across 28 facilities, with a fleet of 1,027 trucks. “We are proud to welcome them to our FreshEdge family.”

“We are excited for this new opportunity,” said Tom Sirna, president of Sirna & Sons Produce. “We remain committed to offering the same level of excellent customer service and quality our customers have come to expect from Sirna & Sons. The Sirna family will remain involved in the day-to-day operations of the company to ensure the legacy built by our father will continue for years to come.”

Terms of the deal, which closed on July 22, weren’t disclosed.

FreshEdge was established in 2019 with the combination of Indianapolis Fruit Co. and Piazza Produce, in Indianapolis, and Get Fresh Produce, in Bartlett, Ill. Since then, other distribution companies have joined the FreshEdge family. The company also includes various Garden Cut branded fresh-cut processing facilities; a tomato repacker; a USDA fresh kitchen, CIBUS Fresh; and two transportation companies. Its footprint spans 21 states throughout the Midwest and southeastern United States.

Sirna & Sons is FreshEdge’s third acquisition since Wind Point’s initial investment. Wind Point and FreshEdge aim to continue growing FreshEdge by adding more fresh food distribution companies to the group.