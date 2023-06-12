Baldor Specialty Foods President to Retire

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods has revealed that Michael Muzyk, the company’s longtime president, will retire at the end of 2023 after a nearly 30-year career in food distribution.

Muzyk joined Baldor in 1996 as a sales representative in the company’s early days. He soon became the indispensable “right-hand man” of Baldor founder and CEO Kevin Murphy, eventually taking on the role of VP and then president. In 2013, he helped the company move forward following Kevin Murphy’s death and supported Murphy’s son TJ as he assumed the CEO and owner role.

[Read more: "The Wonderful Company Welcomes New SVP of Marketing"]

“Seeing the strong leader TJ has become and the leadership team he now has behind him, I know this is the right time to move on,” said Muzyk.

During his career, Muzyk led Baldor to establish its 290,000-square-foot headquarters in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx, and then expand service from Maine to Virginia, opening regional distribution centers in Boston; the Washington, D.C., suburbs; and Philadelphia. He expanded the company’s product catalog beyond produce to include specialty, dairy and meat products, and he also led the acquisition of Pierless Fish. Muzyk spearheaded the development of Fresh Cuts, Baldor’s processed fruit and vegetable operation, which has since grown to employ more than 300 workers. Baldor currently offers more than 5,000 SKUs, and services more than 400 routes for 12,000-plus customers.

“I’ve known Michael most of my life, and I can say that his dedication to Baldor over the years has been astounding,” noted TJ Murphy. “His career here has been defined by his huge heart and his unwavering commitment to our customers, vendors and employees. He’s touched thousands of lives and careers, including my own. I’m personally so grateful for his many contributions and his help transitioning this company from my father to me, and I wish him the best on a well-deserved retirement.”

Instead of appointing a new president to succeed Muzyk, the company has added eight people to the VP/SVP level over the past 18 months, and it will continue to hire for a few key roles in coming months. Between now and the end of year, Muzyk will work closely with Murphy to ensure a smooth transition. Muzyk will also take part in the hiring process for new leaders.