UNFI Expands Wild Harvest Organic Offerings

Rhode Island-based grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is expanding its Wild Harvest brand of organic produce with dozens of new products.

Expanded organic offerings include best-selling items such as bagged apples, russet and sweet potatoes, oranges, mangoes, limes, avocados, tomatoes, broccoli, cabbage, and iceberg and romaine lettuces.

[Read more: "UNFI Gears Up for Orlando Selling Show"]

The Wild Harvest line of USDA Organic produce, which features a distinct purple banding, was launched in August of last year and has quickly seen success. According to UNFI, its private label portfolio includes more than 5,000 products across several brands.

“Reaction to the Wild Harvest organic produce rollout has been exceptionally positive and an excellent case study for how offering the right selection of products can help our customers grow and thrive,” said Dorn Wenninger, SVP of produce at UNFI. “We are fanatical about freshness and continue to utilize both technology and a talented team to better serve our customers and their shoppers, delivering quality produce with the confidence that comes with the Wild Harvest label.”

UNFI delivers the fresh, branded and private label grocery products to more than 30,000 grocery locations throughout North America.

The company is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America. Wild Harvest is a leading brand within the Brands+ division of UNFI, a $1 billion owned portfolio. Providence, R.I.-based UNFI is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.