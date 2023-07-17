Keto-Friendly and Functional Items Dominate Bread Category

“We wanted to push the envelope even further and develop a product with even fewer net carbs,” he notes. “Our Nature’s Own Keto Net One loaf is great for consumers with a keto lifestyle. The carbs minus the fiber yield a very low net carb count. The bread also has 6 grams of protein per slice, which will be a great addition for a keto-friendly meal.”

The keto trend is extending to breakfast breads, too. Thomas, the brand known for its English muffins and bagels, launched its first-ever keto product, Thomas Keto 2 Net Carb Bagel Thins, in April. This product was developed specifically for those following a keto diet, notes John Lee, VP and general manager - breakfast at Bimbo Bakeries USA, the Horsham, Pa.-based company that owns the Thomas brand. “These are a perfect choice for consumers looking for a low-carb, high-fiber breakfast option,” he says.

Recognizing that a growing number of consumers are taking more time to read product labels, the company put “keto” in simple, bold typeface on its package design, notes Lee.

Sola, a line of chef-created products that were designed as low-carb options to help the estimated 123 million Americans with diabetes and pre-diabetes, recently unveiled a brand refresh that will position the company’s bread, buns and bagels as “the only national non-GMO, low-carb brand in the commercial bread aisle,” according to the Houston-based company. The refresh includes a new logo, updated packaging and ingredient reformulation. In addition, the full product portfolio will now be Keto Certified.

Ashley Findlay, senior marketing director for Sola, shares that more than 160 million Americans are counting carbs these days, so, in her view, “low-carb is no longer a niche.” In fact, low-carb bakery has grown 26% in the past year, she observes, citing data from Chicago-based SPINS.

Consumers are now looking for this type of product in the commercial bread aisle, emphasizes Findlay, adding that Sola’s “30-day ambient shelf life supports this placement.”

Findlay suggests that retailers that are looking to grow sales leverage brand blocking with top-selling bread and bagel items and add more innovative products to meet all of their customers’ need states. She also advises that retailers promote bread during high seasonality periods, including the new year and back-to-school time.