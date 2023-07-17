Keto-Friendly and Functional Items Dominate Bread Category
More Perimeter Coverage
Leading brands are bringing new life to packaged bread and bakery with a slew of keto-friendly, functional, plant-based and portion-controlled offerings that speak to consumers’ growing concerns about diet and health.
In the first half of 2023 alone, new products designed to fit into a ketogenic (keto) diet have included Nature’s Own Keto Net One Loaf, Thomas Keto Bagel Thins, and a reformulation of Sola bread, buns and bagels, just to name a few.
[Read more: "What Is Taste Intelligence?"]
Meanwhile, on the better-for-you ingredients side, Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Breads brands have launched a new superfoods line called Grains Almighty, and retailers have joined the effort with own-brand versions, including Kroger’s Simple Truth Seeded Multigrain Bread and Multigrain Quinoa Bread.
As the saying goes, everything old is new again. In the case of bakery products, however, “everything” is apparently one of the latest crazes. Thomas, a brand owned by Horsham, Pa.-based Bimbo Bakeries USA, recently introduced Everything Mini Bagels – and while these products are labeled as “everything,” they’re actually lower in calories and carbs than traditional bagels, especially since they come in a controlled-portion size.
Nature’s Own, meanwhile, recently launched its Perfectly Crafted Artisan Style Everything Bun that has “an ideal blend of everything seasoning,” according to Thomasville, Ga.-based Flowers Foods.
Another example is Wholesome Harvest Everything Bread, launched in 2021 by Bimbo Bakehouse, a division of Bimbo Bakeries USA. The “everything” flavor in the in-store bakery bread and rolls category has grown 12% in unit sales over the 52-week period that ended Jan. 22, according to IRI data cited by Bimbo Bakehouse.