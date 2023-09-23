Cake Kits Are On Trend for DIY Bakers

Endless Possibilities
The company currently offers six predesigned cake kits for various occasions, with retail prices starting at $19.99.
“Each cake kit is designed to include all the decorations for a cake,” explains Brooks. “An example cake kit may include sugar flowers, petal dusts, sugar pearls and edible glitter flakes. The kits do not include ingredients for a cake or icings. Ideally, the customer purchases an iced cake from the bakery, along with our decoration kit.”
According to Brooks, the kits were previously “available through Wholesale Sugar Flowers for years but sold under a generic name and not widely known in the grocery industry. When I acquired the company in 2018, I saw a potential with this category but needed to focus on other areas. The pandemic brought it to the surface again, when the at-home baking surge began and labor challenges surfaced. We are able to help grocery retailers that want to grow their in-store bakery sales but have trouble finding skilled labor. Our kits have detailed instructions, enabling any associate to easily assemble [the cakes] on site. We have spent careful time rebranding and curating new designs for retail, and since the Cakerate launch, customers have found the kits to be easy to follow and decorate.”
Brooks believes that her company’s cake-decorating kits have an unlimited future.
“The great thing about Cakerate is that the possibilities are endless,” she notes. “We are looking towards expanding the line to include more kid-friendly, seasonal and holiday [options], as well as wedding kits. And Cakerate will also offer kits that span the bakery, such as a Halloween kit for decorating cupcakes, cookies and brownies, or a football kit with sprinkles in regional team colors and custom images. Cakerate can be designed to fit a grocery retailer’s market needs and consumer demographics.”
Additionally, for families that want to bake together but could use a little guidance, Houston-based I’m the Chef Too! has come out with a Transformers Treat Pops baking kit. The item offers step-by-step instructions as well as everything would-be home pastry chefs — regardless of skill level — need to transform Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and other iconic bots into tasty cake pops. So far available only on the STEM-based baking kit company’s website, the 2-pound kit retails for $36.95.