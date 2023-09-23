Cake Kits Are On Trend for DIY Bakers

Few things beat a home-baked cake made with love, but let’s face it: They often fall short in the looks department. To meet that need and more, a new company called Cakerate is offering a curated selection of predesigned cake kits that promise to turn a simple homemade or store-bought cake into a work of art, with no special skills necessary.

Cakerate wants to help retailers carve out new space for growth within the in-store bakery by capturing the DIY shopper who doesn’t want to pay the usually exorbitant price of a specialty bakery cake or who would prefer to achieve a designer look at home. Additional benefits include reduced labor expenses, increased kitchen space with less inventory, and plenty of variety through customizable kits that capture seasonality and regional preferences, according to the Jasper, Ga.-based company.

As well as creating opportunity in the bakery department, Cakerate allows room to grow in the center store bakery aisle, thanks to its innovative approach to cake decoration. By including all of the necessary decorating tools and products in each kit, the company can reduce the amount of shelf space and SKU counts.

“We are actively engaging grocery retailers that are looking to capture the space between cakes currently offered at in-store bakeries today and cakes designed from a specialty bakery,” explains Keera Brooks, CEO of Cakerate and its parent company, Wholesale Sugar Flowers. “We know in this economic time, consumers will continue to spend on indulgences, so Cakerate offers a way for them to save on costs at a specialty bakery without compromising [on] design and quality. Cakerate is also a great way for grocery retailers to attract the hobbyist baker that currently shops in large craft retailers for baking products.”