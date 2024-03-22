Why Consumers Are Opting for Foodservice at Retail Over Restaurant Meals

A combination of higher restaurant prices, cooking fatigue and a quest for convenience is propelling foodservice at supermarkets, making the category one of the fastest-growing and most profitable segments for retailers.

“Foodservice at retail is increasingly replacing quick-service or fast-casual restaurant meals, and convenience plays into that,” notes Rick Stein, VP of fresh foods at Arlington, Va.-based FMI — The Food Industry Association. “Shoppers tell us they plan to eat more meals at home and, according to a September 2023 Harris Poll done for National Family Meals Month, nearly all (90%) strongly or somewhat agree that family meals at home are more economical than dining out.”

As a result, retailers are investing heavily in foodservice. “We’re seeing a renaissance in the foodservice department, with retailers investing in chefs and specialty staff, increasing space allocation, and enhancing variety in an effort to re-energize foodservice departments and make them more top of mind for consumers,” adds Stein.

Patrick Nycz, president of West Lafayette, Ind.-based NewPoint Marketing, sees more grocery stores capitalizing on the opportunity to provide customers with an “easy button” for the evening meal, as well as a way to differentiate themselves from their competitors. In fact, 82% of U.S. retailers are increasing space for fresh-prepared grab-and-go meals, according to Tammy Gonzales, senior marketing manager, deli and prepared entrées at Wayzata, Minn.-based Cargill.

For example, ShopRite, a banner of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., is rolling out its Fresh to Table store-within-a-store concept, which includes a wide selection of ready-to-cook, ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat meals, to additional locations. At its 135,000-square-foot Gretna, Neb., store, Hy-Vee recently expanded in-store dining offerings to include a large open Food Hall dining area that offers an expanded breakfast menu, as well as a variety of lunch and dinner options, including Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille Express, Long Island Deli, and Wahlburgers. The new store, the largest in the West Des Moines, Iowa-based chain to date, also includes a pub with a full sit-down bar, 32 taps and an outdoor patio.

Foodservice is also front and center at H-E-B’s rebranded H-E-B Fresh Bites convenience stores. The San Antonio-based retailer has added more prepared food and convenient meal options to its c-store locations, including its second True Texas Tacos restaurant, which features a salsa bar for spicy sauces and taco-appropriate condiments, and a South Flo Pizza in one of its San Antonio locations.

Markets LLC is another chain expanding space for grab-and-go meals, sides, appetizers, and ready-to-heat and -eat sandwiches. The Williamsville, N.Y.-based chain is revamping seating areas and adding spots for plugging in and recharging devices to encourage customers to eat on the premises, as well as upgrading cooking equipment to convection ovens to allow the chain to expand variety and hot-food offerings.

Future investment in the category is expected to continue. “The sky is the limit for what supermarket retailers can offer regarding meal options for their consumers — the key is understanding the consumer and having a strategic approach to testing out products, meal combinations and pricing,” says Nycz.