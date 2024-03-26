Hannaford Reopens Maine Location Following Historic Flooding

A Hannaford Supermarkets location in Gardiner, Maine, is ready to reopen on March 27 following its closure in mid-December due to historic flooding in the area. According to the retailer, the flooding caused considerable water damage to the interior of the store, resulting in necessary repairs and maintenance.

The store will feature the same high-quality fresh foods as before, and will also continue to offer a full-service pharmacy. In an effort to reopen as quickly as possible, some areas of the store will have temporary cases and shelving at the reopening, but those will soon be replaced by permanent fixtures.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the entire Gardiner community for their patience, understanding and loyalty while we prepared to reopen our doors,” said Rob Meader, store manager of the Gardiner Hannaford. “Reopening the store this quickly would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the many associates and community members who contributed to the effort, including the tremendous partnership of the City of Gardiner. We very much look forward to welcoming customers back to the store.”

Hannaford will donate a total of $5,000 to two local food pantries in celebration of the reopening.

“We at the City of Gardiner are incredibly excited to have Hannaford reopen its doors to service the residents of this great city,” said Andrew Carlton, Gardiner city manager. “Hannaford plays an important role in the City and we are certainly elated to have Hannaford continue its long history here in the Gardiner downtown. Here at the city, we remain steadfast in our commitment to support the resiliency of our businesses and residents.”

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 180-plus stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.